Dianna Russini Says 1 NFC Team Has ‘Real Interest’ In Trading For Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are in a bind as they must sort out what to do with Myles Garrett.

Garrett shook the NFL landscape when he requested a trade out of Cleveland.

There’s no replacing a player like Garrett, and it’ll be almost impossible for the Browns to get equal value back for him in any deal.

While Cleveland has been adamant about not trading Garrett, he has remained determined to land with a new team.

There are plenty of suitors for Garrett, and for good reason, because he can single-handedly wreck an offensive game plan.

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX on the back of their defensive line, and they have a real interest in trading for Garrett according to insider Dianna Russini.

“I’m told the Philadelphia Eagles’ interest in Garrett is real. As fearsome as Philly’s defense was in the Super Bowl, imagine adding the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year?” Russini of The Athletic wrote. “’Garrett could be this year’s version of Saquon Barkley for (Eagles general manager) Howie [Roseman],’ one NFL GM said. ‘He’s an impact add and isn’t a free-agent overpay. Howie’s not afraid to try stuff, and it fits where they are as a team.’”

It’s not hard to imagine how devastating the Eagles’ defense would be if it added Garrett, so it wouldn’t be surprising for them to offer a bevy of valuable draft picks for him.

Cleveland has to come to terms with its new reality, and trading Garrett could make sense for everyone.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts Browns Will Sign Former First-Round QB