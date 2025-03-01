Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, March 1, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Dianna Russini Says 1 NFC Team Has ‘Real Interest’ In Trading For Myles Garrett

Dianna Russini Says 1 NFC Team Has ‘Real Interest’ In Trading For Myles Garrett

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Dianna Russini Says 1 NFC Team Has ‘Real Interest’ In Trading For Myles Garrett
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in a bind as they must sort out what to do with Myles Garrett.

Garrett shook the NFL landscape when he requested a trade out of Cleveland.

There’s no replacing a player like Garrett, and it’ll be almost impossible for the Browns to get equal value back for him in any deal.

While Cleveland has been adamant about not trading Garrett, he has remained determined to land with a new team.

There are plenty of suitors for Garrett, and for good reason, because he can single-handedly wreck an offensive game plan.

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX on the back of their defensive line, and they have a real interest in trading for Garrett according to insider Dianna Russini.

“I’m told the Philadelphia Eagles’ interest in Garrett is real. As fearsome as Philly’s defense was in the Super Bowl, imagine adding the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year?” Russini of The Athletic wrote. “’Garrett could be this year’s version of Saquon Barkley for (Eagles general manager) Howie [Roseman],’ one NFL GM said. ‘He’s an impact add and isn’t a free-agent overpay. Howie’s not afraid to try stuff, and it fits where they are as a team.’”

It’s not hard to imagine how devastating the Eagles’ defense would be if it added Garrett, so it wouldn’t be surprising for them to offer a bevy of valuable draft picks for him.

Cleveland has to come to terms with its new reality, and trading Garrett could make sense for everyone.

NEXT:  Insider Predicts Browns Will Sign Former First-Round QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation