Kevin Stefanski Speaks Out About His Job Security

It may be too little, too late for Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, but their Week 17 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers can certainly be seen as a mark in his favor as he tries to hold on to his job. Not only did they defeat a major rival, but the Browns also kept them from wrapping up the AFC North.

Now, with another division foe, the Cincinnati Bengals, awaiting in the season finale, Stefanski has one more chance to convince the powers that be that he should return for at least one more season. He is not taking it lightly.

Stefanski recently spoke out about his job security and how much he values his position.

“I’m privileged to have this job,” Stefanski said.

Though the Browns have just four wins, that is an improvement over last season, when they finished with three. The team has received a bit of a jolt since rookie Shedeur Sanders took over as the starting quarterback, and the roster is dotted with several other first-year players who look like future NFL stars.

So, without a high-profile replacement seemingly available, the organization must decide whether Stefanski is the right man to coach them going forward, or if they would be better served by firing him and hiring someone else. If a decision hasn’t already been made about his future, the team’s Week 18 performance against the Bengals could turn the tide.

It hasn’t been all bad in Stefanski’s six seasons as head coach. The Browns did make the playoffs twice, and he was named NFL Coach of the Year in each of those seasons (2020 and 2023).

However, based on the results of the past two years, a change may be coming as early as the day after the season finale.

