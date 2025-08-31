Kevin Stefanski Turns Heads With Rare College Visit

No matter how you look at it, the Cleveland Browns are in a bit of a rebuilding phase, given the fact that the quarterback room includes a 40-year-old and two mid-round rookies who are all looking to help turn things around after last year’s 3-14 debacle.

While there is plenty of excitement about Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders and their potential to be long-term solutions at QB, the quarterback class in the 2026 draft is projected to be special, which could be why Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made a rare visit to a big college football game on Saturday.

Stefanski made some headlines on Saturday by taking in the No. 3 Ohio State season opener against No. 1 Texas, which is believed to be the first college game he has attended as Browns head coach.

“OSU-Texas believed to be the first live college game attended by Kevin Stefanski as Browns HC,” Grossi posted on X.

OSU-Texas believed to be the first live college game attended by Kevin Stefanski as Browns HC. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 30, 2025

While Stefanski didn’t have to make too long a trip from Cleveland to Columbus, the speculation is obviously going to be that he just wanted to catch a long glimpse of Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, so if none of the current quarterbacks prove to be the long-term solution, there’s certainly a path where the Browns are hunting for a new franchise guy in next year’s draft.

Manning was long believed to be waiting for the 2027 draft to declare for the NFL, but the eventual projected No. 1 pick recently walked that back and left the door open to coming out in ’26.

It’s all speculation, and it’s possible Stefanski just went to the game to have a good time during his last week off before the NFL season starts.

NEXT:

Joe Thomas Delivers Reality Check About Shedeur Sanders