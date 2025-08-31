Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, August 31, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Turns Heads With Rare College Visit

Kevin Stefanski Turns Heads With Rare College Visit

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kevin Stefanski Turns Heads With Rare College Visit
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

No matter how you look at it, the Cleveland Browns are in a bit of a rebuilding phase, given the fact that the quarterback room includes a 40-year-old and two mid-round rookies who are all looking to help turn things around after last year’s 3-14 debacle.

While there is plenty of excitement about Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders and their potential to be long-term solutions at QB, the quarterback class in the 2026 draft is projected to be special, which could be why Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made a rare visit to a big college football game on Saturday.

Stefanski made some headlines on Saturday by taking in the No. 3 Ohio State season opener against No. 1 Texas, which is believed to be the first college game he has attended as Browns head coach.

“OSU-Texas believed to be the first live college game attended by Kevin Stefanski as Browns HC,” Grossi posted on X.

While Stefanski didn’t have to make too long a trip from Cleveland to Columbus, the speculation is obviously going to be that he just wanted to catch a long glimpse of Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, so if none of the current quarterbacks prove to be the long-term solution, there’s certainly a path where the Browns are hunting for a new franchise guy in next year’s draft.

Manning was long believed to be waiting for the 2027 draft to declare for the NFL, but the eventual projected No. 1 pick recently walked that back and left the door open to coming out in ’26.

It’s all speculation, and it’s possible Stefanski just went to the game to have a good time during his last week off before the NFL season starts.

NEXT:  Joe Thomas Delivers Reality Check About Shedeur Sanders
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation