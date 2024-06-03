Browns Nation

Monday, June 3, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Unveils Future Plans For Elijah Moore

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

After two seasons with the New York Jets, the Browns acquired Elijah Moore in 2023 to add a strong receiving target opposite Amari Cooper.

While Moore’s numbers were not All-Pro worthy, the receiver had his best season in the NFL with 59 catches for 640 yards.

This year, Cleveland acquired Jerry Jeudy from the Broncos in March and signed him to a three-year, $52 million contract extension just five days later.

That move led to questions of what Cleveland planned to do with Moore moving forward.

At the Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament on Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski detailed his plans for Moore in the team’s new offense for 2024.

“I think he’s somebody that knows there’s more there,” Stefanski said during the press conference.

Stefanski added that the team has experimented with Moore, lining him up in multiple spots on the field during the team’s OTAs in each of the past two seasons.

The head coach noted that Moore is very capable of playing multiple positions on the field for the Browns, complimenting his football acumen as well as his physical abilities.

Stefanski also praised Moore’s ability to communicate with his coaches to share his knowledge of what he sees when he lines up in the new positions.

Cleveland saw flashes of Moore’s capabilities last season, especially against his former team in late December, Stefanski added.

Before his injury in the playoff-clinching Sunday night game, Moore had caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown against the Jets.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation