Kevin Stefanski ‘Won’t Forget’ Strange Ending To Jaguars’ Game

The Browns held onto a slim 16-13 lead over the Jaguars with 2:41 remaining in the game after Cleveland had converted a fourth-and-one play from the Jacksonville 26-yard line.

What happened next nearly cost the Browns the contest.

Cleveland had penalties on three of their next four plays, sending the Browns back to the 50-yard line for a third-and-36.

The Browns ultimately punted at the two-minute warning from the Jaguars’ 41-yard line, a 39-yard punt by Corey Bojorquez that landed out of bounds at the two-yard line.

On the next play, defensive end Alex Wright pushed through the offensive line to find quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the back of the endzone, sacking the athlete for a safety that provided the final margin of victory.

The sequence of events at the end of the game was unlike anything head coach Kevin Stefanski had seen, he admitted later to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot shared Stefanski’s thoughts about the ending as he acknowledged the “strange” ending was one he will remember forever.

“That was one I won’t forget Mary Kay,” Stefanski said in the video Cabot shared on X about the end-of-game sequence.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on the crazy finish vs the #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/eOIapxqzGu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 15, 2024

Stefanski acknowledged the different scenarios that were presented in the final two minutes as the team had to battle back from a fourth-and-27 to be in position for the game-saving safety.

The coach explained that those were unusual circumstances for the team to find themselves in, but Stefanski said the Browns handled those situations well.

Stefanski said the players “battled like crazy” to win their first regular season contest in 2024.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Using 'All Of Our Guys'