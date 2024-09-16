Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Using ‘All Of Our Guys’

Heading into their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns have more players being treated for injuries than nearly any other team.

Indeed, the Browns had seven players who were scratched from the game on Sunday, and two more players left the field with possible injuries during the game.

That doesn’t include nearly a dozen players who were already under some sort of injury designation heading into their Week 2 matchup.

With so many injuries facing the team, the Browns elected to use the majority of their 53-man roster against the Jaguars.

For head coach Kevin Stefanski, that’s a good thing.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared Stefanski’s comments he made after the game on X as he explained why the Browns used so many players this weekend.

“We’re light on tight ends right now,” Stefanski said, adding, “We want to be able to use all our guys; we feel strongly about the bunch of guys that we have, and the big thing for us is who is available week to week.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanki on using so many players on offense. pic.twitter.com/whD3h7u8u4 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 15, 2024

The Browns used multiple offensive linemen in the tight end position this week after Pro Bowl athlete David Njoku suffered a high-ankle injury in the Dallas contest last week.

Additionally, the Browns are trying to get the players currently on their roster more experience in games regardless of the position as it will help the team moving forward.

Stefanski noted that as injuries occur, the team ultimately has to “pivot” each week to rely on the personnel they have at their disposal, especially with the rash of injuries plaguing their roster.

