Kevin Stefanski Won’t Name Cade York His Kicker For Week 1

Andrew Berry appeared on the Cleveland Browns‘ local TV broadcast of their final preseason game.
By then, Cade York had shanked an extra point, although a penalty negated the play.
Berry reinforced his confidence in York, who supported his GM’s confidence with a blocked game-winning field goal.
And head coach Kevin Stefanski followed that up by opening the door to obtaining a new kicker.
#Browns Kevin Stefanski does not commit to K Cade York when asked if he expected York to be the kicker week one: “Yeah, I think all those types of things, as you know, we always keep those internal as we get through this week. But I’ll reiterate I think Cade is very, very…
Reporters asked Stefanski after the game if York would be his Week 1 kicker.
Stefanski, while saying York has their confidence, would not commit to his struggling player.
Cleveland lost 2 preseason games by 2 or fewer points and tied a third.
York missed a field goal in each of those games.
Cleveland Can’t Afford a Weak Link
It is not unusual for kickers to hit slumps and for the team to allow them to kick their way out of it.
But Cleveland has a unique schedule this year that starts with 3 division games in the first 4 weeks.
The fourth game is against a team anticipated to compete with the Browns for an AFC Wild Card spot.
Losing 3 of those 4 by fewer than 3 points due to missed Cade York field goals could cost some jobs.
#Browns Kevin Stefanski said on Cade York’s blocked kick “didn’t hit it like we want it to”….”each one of our players will continue to work to get better”
Besides that, York’s clutch-points issue is not new this preseason.
Cleveland lost several games last year in which a missed field goal or extra point was the difference.
With the NFL’s cut day coming on Tuesday, Berry will watch the waiver and cut lists closely.
Someone who loses a close competition might be a better option than a free agent this close to opening day.
