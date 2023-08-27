Browns Nation

Kevin Stefanski Won’t Name Cade York His Kicker For Week 1

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32.
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry appeared on the Cleveland Browns‘ local TV broadcast of their final preseason game.

By then, Cade York had shanked an extra point, although a penalty negated the play.

Berry reinforced his confidence in York, who supported his GM’s confidence with a blocked game-winning field goal.

And head coach Kevin Stefanski followed that up by opening the door to obtaining a new kicker.

Reporters asked Stefanski after the game if York would be his Week 1 kicker.

Stefanski, while saying York has their confidence, would not commit to his struggling player.

Cleveland lost 2 preseason games by 2 or fewer points and tied a third.

York missed a field goal in each of those games.

 

Cleveland Can’t Afford a Weak Link

It is not unusual for kickers to hit slumps and for the team to allow them to kick their way out of it.

But Cleveland has a unique schedule this year that starts with 3 division games in the first 4 weeks.

The fourth game is against a team anticipated to compete with the Browns for an AFC Wild Card spot.

Losing 3 of those 4 by fewer than 3 points due to missed Cade York field goals could cost some jobs.

Besides that, York’s clutch-points issue is not new this preseason.

Cleveland lost several games last year in which a missed field goal or extra point was the difference.

With the NFL’s cut day coming on Tuesday, Berry will watch the waiver and cut lists closely.

Someone who loses a close competition might be a better option than a free agent this close to opening day.

