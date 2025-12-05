Kevin Stefanski’s Name Surfaces In NFL Coaching Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have had a lot of turnover during the past five seasons. From quarterback changes to personnel moves, stability isn’t a name typically used with this organization.

One thing that has been steady during that time is their head coach, as Kevin Stefanski has held onto the reins despite the team’s record being poor, especially over the past two seasons.

Stefanski has led this team to the playoffs twice during his tenure, which could be a reason he still has his job.

Despite his past success, the NFL is a “what have you done for me lately” league, and the Browns, lately, have not produced the best on-field product.

With that being said, Stefanski could be shown the door in the offseason, leaving the Browns needing to find a new head coach.

Analyst Jeremy Fowler talked about this in a recent ESPN article, giving some thought to what could be next for Stefanski.

“Kevin Stefanski’s future comes up often in my conversations with people in the league due to the Browns’ 6-23 record the past two seasons. Another reason his name comes up: Several executives and coaches I’ve spoken to believe he’d be a prime candidate for a head coaching job elsewhere should Cleveland move on after the season. “He’s a good coach, experienced, two-time Coach of the Year — Cleveland is a hard place to win,” an AFC executive said. “He might need a fresh start elsewhere,” Fowler wrote.

The consensus around Stefanski, at least according to Fowler and what he’s hearing around the league, is that he’s a good coach in the wrong place. The Browns haven’t exactly been a desirable coaching location in recent seasons, and they’ve had a lot of problems across the board.

Stefanski did do some good things as a coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, and his time with the Browns has been mostly positive.

It will be interesting to see if the team does cut ties with him in the offseason, and what his next move in the league will look like.

