Key Browns Defender Missed Practice On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns may be just 1-4, but there have been some positive developments on both sides of the ball that give a lot of reason for fans to be excited about the future.

One of the most encouraging improvements has been the performance of the defense, which is looking a lot like the dominant defense that helped lead the team to the playoffs in 2023, though they might be without a key member in their Week 6 battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Insider Scott Petrak shared on X that defensive tackle Shelby Harris didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury and instead was seen riding a stationary bike.

Browns DT Shelby Harris (knee) not practicing, rode stationary bike. Everyone else was on the field during early portion open to reporters. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 8, 2025

Harris hasn’t seen a ton of playing time due to Maliek Collins and Mason Graham dominating so consistently at defensive tackle, while undrafted rookie Adin Huntington has worked his way into the rotation as well, but he does have seven tackles and a pass deflection through five games so far.

Harris’ veteran presence has been important for this defense during his three years in town, and he still has plenty of juice despite being drafted in 2014.

Having him around to pass some knowledge down to Graham and Huntington has been great, and while he didn’t practice on Wednesday, there is no indication that it is anything major.

Keep an eye out for updates later in the week to see if he is trending in the right direction to play on Sunday as the Browns look to win in Pittsburgh in the regular season for the first time since 2003.

