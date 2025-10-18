Browns Nation

Saturday, October 18, 2025
Key Browns Player Predicted To Break Slump On Sunday

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 1-5 record can largely be blamed on their struggling offense, which has repeatedly failed to find the end zone.

Despite the presence of promising young talents like Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins, the Browns’ offense has severely underperformed.

Leading the way for the wideouts is Jerry Jeudy, who came on late last season and was expected to be the team’s bona fide No. 1 passing target.

However, Jeudy has failed to live up to those expectations and now finds himself among the litany of issues the Browns face.

On Sunday, Jeudy has a chance to bounce back as he takes on the Miami Dolphins.

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports believes this will be the game that Jeudy finally gets back on track.

“He’s yet to score a touchdown, and he just had 13 targets in Week 6 at Pittsburgh and finished with five catches for 43 yards. But I like his chances to perform well in Week 7 against Miami, especially if David Njoku (knee) is out. The Dolphins have allowed a receiver to score at least 13.3 PPR points in four games in a row, and Jeudy has faced Miami in each of the past two seasons and scored at least 13.1 PPR points in each outing,” Eisenberg wrote.

With tight end David Njoku sidelined, Jeudy should see more targets and has the ability to make plays at all three levels of the field.

Njoku has typically taken up space in the flat or middle of the field, so if Jeudy moves around the line of scrimmage, he could end up taking those easy targets.

Miami’s offense has the weapons to put up points in a hurry, so Cleveland might be forced into a lot of passing situations.

If that occurs, then the Browns have to hope that Jeudy can keep pace.

Browns Nation