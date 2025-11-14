Key Browns Player Ruled Out For Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns have little to play for at 2-7, but they’ll attempt to build some positive momentum when they face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Baltimore has won three in a row now that Lamar Jackson has returned and will be aiming to get back to .500 in this matchup.

For the Browns to pull off this upset, they’ll obviously need everyone pulling in the same direction. Unfortunately, at least one key player won’t be suiting up against Baltimore.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson shared some injury updates on Friday. He listed cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive tackle Maliek Collins as questionable with an illness and an oblique injury, respectively, while defensive end Alex Wright will be out with a quad injury.

Browns game statuses Alex Wright (quad) OUT

Denzel Ward (illness) QUESTIONABLE

Maliek Collins (oblique) QUESTIONABLE — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 14, 2025

Defense Faces Crucial Test If More Players Miss Sunday

Wright is having a career year with 24 tackles and three sacks already, which is impressive considering he isn’t a full-time starter. The 25-year-old is having a subtle breakout year, so hopefully this is a minor absence and he can make it back next week to continue his development.

Cleveland needed more production from its pass rushers outside of Myles Garrett, and it is getting it so far this year. Wright and the other surrounding pieces have done an excellent job at stepping their game up, and it has helped Garrett elevate his game to another level as well.

Collins has been dominant at defensive tackle as well, so hopefully he can find a way to play on Sunday. If the Browns don’t have either him or Wright, they might need another five-sack performance from Garrett to compete in this one.

