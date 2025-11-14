Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Key Browns Player Ruled Out For Ravens Game

Key Browns Player Ruled Out For Ravens Game

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Key Browns Player Ruled Out For Ravens Game
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have little to play for at 2-7, but they’ll attempt to build some positive momentum when they face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Baltimore has won three in a row now that Lamar Jackson has returned and will be aiming to get back to .500 in this matchup.

For the Browns to pull off this upset, they’ll obviously need everyone pulling in the same direction. Unfortunately, at least one key player won’t be suiting up against Baltimore.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson shared some injury updates on Friday. He listed cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive tackle Maliek Collins as questionable with an illness and an oblique injury, respectively, while defensive end Alex Wright will be out with a quad injury.

“Browns game statuses  Alex Wright (quad) OUT   Denzel Ward (illness) QUESTIONABLE  Maliek Collins (oblique) QUESTIONABLE,” Jackson wrote.

Defense Faces Crucial Test If More Players Miss Sunday

Wright is having a career year with 24 tackles and three sacks already, which is impressive considering he isn’t a full-time starter. The 25-year-old is having a subtle breakout year, so hopefully this is a minor absence and he can make it back next week to continue his development.

Cleveland needed more production from its pass rushers outside of Myles Garrett, and it is getting it so far this year. Wright and the other surrounding pieces have done an excellent job at stepping their game up, and it has helped Garrett elevate his game to another level as well.

Collins has been dominant at defensive tackle as well, so hopefully he can find a way to play on Sunday. If the Browns don’t have either him or Wright, they might need another five-sack performance from Garrett to compete in this one.

NEXT:  ESPN Reporter Is Baffled By Browns' Actions With Rookie
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation