Browns Get Big Injury Update About Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett returned to practice on Friday, giving the team a crucial boost just two days before their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The defensive anchor was notably absent from the Browns’ official game status report, signaling he will be available for the Sunday matchup.

Garrett had missed practice the previous day due to a hip injury, his first appearance on Cleveland’s injury report this week.

When asked about his status, the veteran made his intentions clear.

“Ready to go…had some pain yesterday. I’m good today,” Garrett said, per Zac Jackson.

During the media-accessible portion of practice, Garrett participated in his complete individual drill routine.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. also took part in drills despite dealing with a knee issue, putting the entire roster on the field ahead of the opener. Hall was later ruled out and remains the only player on Cleveland’s game status report.

Garrett has been a consistent nightmare for Cincinnati throughout his career.

In 12 meetings with the Bengals, he has tallied 13 sacks while tying his career high against any single opponent.

Those numbers include 27 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and three passes defended.

Nine of those sacks have come against Joe Burrow, more than any other quarterback Garrett has faced.

His 100th career sack also came against Burrow during Week 16 of 2024, making him the youngest player to reach that milestone since sacks became official.

With Garrett healthy and ready, Cleveland’s defense enters the season with their most important weapon available for what should be another physical battle with their AFC North rivals.

