Friday, October 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Key Browns Player Set To Return On Sunday

Key Browns Player Set To Return On Sunday

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to welcome back a key player as they gear up for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.

Jack Conklin missed last week’s commanding 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins due to a concussion suffered during the October 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Conklin cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol this week and is expected to reclaim his starting spot at right tackle.

His return provides a significant boost to the offensive line.

“Browns RT Jack Conklin is also set to return from his one-game absence because of a concussion. The Browns have used 7 different OL combinations in 7 games, but that looks like it will change Sunday. Cleveland used the Robinson-Bitonio-Pocic-Teller-Conklin lineup in Week 6,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi noted on X.

The veteran lineman had been unable to secure medical clearance in time for the Miami game, forcing the Browns to adjust their protection schemes without him.

His availability comes at a crucial time as Cleveland looks to build momentum following their dominant performance against the Dolphins.

The timing of Conklin’s return carries added weight after the Browns lost Dawand Jones to a season-ending knee injury earlier this year.

Conklin himself has battled through an injury-plagued campaign, having already missed Weeks 2 through 4 with an elbow issue.

Establishing continuity along the offensive line has been challenging, but his presence should help stabilize the unit moving forward.

NEXT:  Browns Worked Out 6 Players On Friday
