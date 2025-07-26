Browns Nation

Saturday, July 26, 2025
Key Browns Unit Steps Up With Best Showing Of Training Camp

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

After going 3-14 in 2024, the Cleveland Browns have a lot of areas for needed improvement in 2025 to ensure this season goes a lot better than it did last year.

The 2024 season didn’t feature many things for fans to hang their hats on, as the offense scored fewer points than anyone in the NFL, four different starting quarterbacks were sacked a combined 66 times, and the defense was ravaged with injuries.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared some positive news on Saturday that should help fans get more excited about the upcoming season, saying that Saturday was “probably the best day for Browns QBs” in camp so far and adding that Kevin Stefanski and his staff will meet to discuss the quarterback rotation before the next padded practice on Monday.

You never know how seriously to take camp reports, but all signs have been pointing to all four quarterbacks competing for the Browns’ starting job looking strong so far.

The Week 1 job will likely come down to either Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco, given how difficult the early-season schedule is and how tough it is to justify starting Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders right out of the gate, given the fact that they were third and fifth-round rookie picks, respectively.

The main goal for this season in Cleveland has to be figuring out if any of these quarterbacks can be a long-term solution at the position, because this organization’s instability at quarterback has been at the root of their problems for decades.

Perhaps Monday will bring a bit more clarity as to which quarterback is the leader in the clubhouse to be the starter.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation