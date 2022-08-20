Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett.

Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again.

His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary matter.

And continued counseling is part of the NFL’s conditions for reinstatement.

Whether or not everyone was happy with the 11-game suspension, there was resolution, certainty, and acceptance.

And Cleveland could have let that be enough for this week and entered the weekend with some positives.

But someone thought putting a microphone in front of Watson and team owner Jimmy Haslam was a good idea.

And Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt is among those who took the pair to task for what they said.

How can people root for Deshaun Watson. @KyleBrandt pic.twitter.com/McADHffNQ8 — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) August 19, 2022

Watson’s Apology Reversed?

Kyle Brandt used the forum of his NFL Network show to point out the damage done by Watson and Haslam.

For starters, Watson’s apology for his actions and stated desire to change some of his life decisions became moot Friday.

Instead, the Browns’ $230 million man went back to insisting he did nothing wrong and regrets nothing.

Brandt alleges that Watson’s apology was insincere and aimed solely to expedite disciplinary negotiations.

ESPN’s @minakimes reacts to Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension and his apology to those “triggered” by his actions: “It’s hard not to … feel like the NFL didn’t get played … That’s not actually an apology … You can’t help but feel like accountability remains elusive.” pic.twitter.com/0SSfKy56iJ — The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2022

Friday’s statement was a total reversal on the part of Watson, a return to his initial proclamation of total innocence.

This is despite Watson and his lawyer admitting to many of the root complaints in his sexual misconduct lawsuits.

The player seems to agree he did most of what the women say he did.

And his argument is simply that his actions were respectful, consensual, and legal.

Haslam Makes Incomparable Comparison

Brandt had no kind words to say about Jimmy Haslam’s statement, either.

Haslam basically admitted Watson got special treatment because he is a star NFL quarterback.

He tried to justify it by saying other folks wouldn’t see their names in the headlines as Watson does.

Haslam seems oblivious to the notion a regular person’s life would be ruined by similar allegations just the same.

#Browns Jimmy Haslam on Deshaun Watson: "We strongly believe he deserves a second chance…we gave Kareem Hunt a second chance and that worked out pretty well." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2022

It undercut Haslam’s assertion that “everyone” deserves a second chance.

And that assertion fell flatter when he cited the Kareem Hunt case in as an example.

Hunt, of course, apologized, accepted his punishment, admitted culpability, and is grateful for his second shot at NFL stardom.

Watson appears to think he is entitled to his second chance, as evidenced by the bidding process behind his signing.

Are the Browns Tone Deaf On The Matter?

Cleveland’s presentation seem ill-contrived, with Brandt wondering if they did any kind of walk-through beforehand.

As much as the Press wanted to hear from them, the Browns might have done well putting off the session.

Brandt flat out called Watson a “liar” for offering a hollow apology with no actual remorse behind it.

But the Browns’ public relations department doubled down with a “Deshaun Watson statement” that didn’t jive with Friday’s words, either.

Deshaun Watson says “I’ve always stood on my innocence.” Once again reiterates: “I never assaulted or disrespected anyone.” Says this settlement, and civil ones, are abt moving forward. Asked abt his apology, says he understands he triggered people; “I apologize to all woman.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 18, 2022

Another issue Brandt pointed out was the use of the word “triggered” by both Haslam and Watson.

The word is most commonly used to mock political opponents’ automatic reactions or sensitivities to social or political matters.

And Brandt called their use of the word for women affected by sexual assault, especially by famous people, completely tone deaf.

Brandt ended his statement by questioning the Browns’ alleged empathy for affected women, calling them enablers.