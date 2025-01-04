Latest 2025 Mock Draft Links Browns To Top QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns will close out the season on Saturday afternoon.

They are on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens as 20.5-point underdogs.

This isn’t where they wanted to be, or even where they were supposed to be, at this point in the season, but plans usually change in the NFL league.

If there’s any silver lining, the Browns are in position to get the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, they should be able to land a potential difference-maker for their franchise.

Considering that, The 33rd Team linked the Browns to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in their latest mock draft, via Grant Puskar.

However, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which Sanders falls to No. 3.

The mock draft has Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham going No. 1 to the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans taking University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 2 selection.

Sanders has been ahead of Ward in almost every mock draft, so it’s hard to believe that if the Titans were interested in a quarterback, they would pass on the Colorado star.

On top of that, Deion Sanders has been very vocal about being ready to interfere if he’s not satisfied with the organization that drafts his son.

Hopefully, he won’t feel that way about Cleveland, as Shedeur Sanders is seemingly the best quarterback prospect in this class, and the Browns clearly need help at the position.

