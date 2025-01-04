Browns Nation

Saturday, January 4, 2025
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Ranked Last In Latest QB Power Rankings

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will close out their once-promising season in a disappointing fashion.

The team will hit the road to square off with the Baltimore Ravens in a game that won’t have any potential playoff implications for them.

If anything, winning the game will only hurt their draft positioning.

More than that, their quarterback situation makes it difficult to envision a competitive or close game.

As such, it’s unsurprising that they’re 20.5-point underdogs ahead of kick-off.

As The 33rd Team on X pointed out, they ranked Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the worst quarterback in the league in their latest power rankings.

Thompson-Robinson was ranked No. 32 of 32 in their quarterback power rankings.

Lamar Jackson boasts the No. 1 ranking on the other side of the field.

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with that.

Thompson-Robinson has looked way over his head every time he’s been called to play.

The Browns will reportedly alternate between him and Bailey Zappe in the regular-season finale, with Jameis Winston, allegedly dealing with a shoulder injury, being the third-string/emergency quarterback.

The former fifth-round pick was second in the pecking order behind Deshaun Watson at one point in the season.

Then, an injury left the door open for Winston to take over and lead the team to two of their three wins on the season.

