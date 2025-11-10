Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Latest Odds Show Browns’ Chances Of Getting No. 1 Pick

Brandon Marcus
Things went from bad to worse for the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 as they were defeated by the New York Jets. Their chances of turning things around this season have all but slipped away entirely.

Although fans are growing even more discouraged, they have some reason to be slightly optimistic about the 2026 NFL Draft. The latest odds show the Browns’ chances of getting the No. 1 pick.

According to Daniel Oyefusi, the Tennessee Titans have the best odds at 36.2 percent, with the Browns right behind them at 26.4 percent. They are followed by the Jets, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s important to note that the Browns still have to play the Titans and the Raiders. Some fans think they will have the upper hand in those games, but the loss to the Jets proves that the Browns can come up short against any opponent.

Fans want something to be excited about, but despite an encouraging rookie class, there is very little right now. The rest of the season is likely a lost cause, so most people are thinking of the future instead.

The No. 1 pick could provide the franchise with the assistance it needs, especially at quarterback, where Dillon Gabriel has failed to establish himself as the answer. Though some people are hoping that Shedeur Sanders will finally get his chance to show what he can do, the top pick might be the only silver lining in this troubled season.

Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation