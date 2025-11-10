Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Nick Wright Proposes Interesting QB Option For Browns

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

 

It certainly seems like it’s the end of the road for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, but there are many questions about where the quarterback will land. Notably, the Cleveland Browns could be in Murray’s future.

Analyst Nick Wright recently linked the Browns to the interesting QB option, with the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders also in the mix.

“Kyler’s not gonna be on the Cardinals next year. The question is, who does Kyler play for next year? Potential teams: the Jets, the Steelers if [Aaron] Rodgers retires, the Browns, and the Raiders. Jonathan Gannon says Kyler’s going to be back when he’s healthy. I think they should just accept it and keep playing Jacoby [Brissett] because it gives you a better chance to win,” Wright said.

On paper, acquiring Murray would address the Browns’ quarterback situation, but that doesn’t mean fans are on board with the idea. In fact, Cleveland would have to give up a lot for a player who seems to be in decline.

It’s not clear when Murray will play again, as he has been out with a foot injury. Though he will be eligible to return from injured reserve, his season may be over.

Many people think the Browns will select a young quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they could decide to pursue a veteran. If they take that route, Murray could be toward the top of their list.

But he has a history of injuries and hasn’t turned Arizona into contenders, so it’s understandable that Cleveland fans don’t have a lot of faith in him.

Brandon Marcus
Brandon Marcus
