Latest Odds Show Favorite To Be Browns’ QB Week 1 Starter

The Cleveland Browns have a lot to figure out ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

They have to find a way to incorporate many of their recent draft picks onto the roster, as this team is in desperate search of a new identity.

One of the ways that teams get a new identity is to find a new quarterback, and the Browns are certainly trying their hardest to find a solid starter under center.

They’ve added four quarterbacks since the season ended: Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.

The hope is that one of these four QBs will win the job, but there’s no telling what will transpire, especially with the Browns’ history of drafting quarterbacks that haven’t panned out.

People are already trying to guess who the team’s starter will be in Week 1, hoping to look to the odds a a helpful tool and guide.

Analysts Ben Stevens and Donnie Seymour discussed this on a recent segment on SportsGrind, highlighting the latest odds on which QB will line up under center.

With Joe Flacco at +116 and Kenny Pickett at +220, at least according to FanDuel Canada, there’s not a lot of value to be had in these bets.

Shedur Sanders is at +370 while Dillon Gabriel is at +830.

Stevens seemingly believes that the odds don’t matter at this point, and that fans might as well take the value when they can get it, as the Browns haven’t had a lot of the luck at the position from a historical perspective.

