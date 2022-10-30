LeBron James Facing Backlash For Browns Decision

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star player, and Ohio’s very own, LeBron James is facing backlash.

The backlash comes from him deciding to switch from being a Cowboys fan to backing the Cleveland Browns.

While the backlash might seem odd, the story behind everything reveals the reasoning behind this backlash.

So what is the deeper story being James and the wrath of people against his decision?

Many Feel James Has “No Morals” For Backing Browns

When James was on Instagram Live, he was explaining why he’s no longer a Cowboys fan.

With the Cowboys’ ownership threatening to fire anyone kneeling during the Anthem, it was a red flag for James.

However, a Twitter user points out how James lacks morals for backing the Browns now.

Lebron really has zero morals. Complete clown. Bro supports Watson and Nike but had to draw the line there?! Weirdo. https://t.co/M81TLcUt7m — Left hand up (@CommandersCult) October 28, 2022

LeBron James is a 🤡. He doesn’t want to support the Cowboys because of the way they handled kneeling during the national anthem, but he’ll support the Browns who signed a player accused of sexual misconduct. I guess we see where you stand. No loss here. #CowboysNation. — Shannon Novella 💙🤍💙 (@tx_princess78) October 29, 2022

Lebron James no longer being a Cowboys fan because they’re problematic and now being a Browns fan (no issues there) is all time Bron stuff — Nick (@YouKnowRu) October 28, 2022

So lemme get this straight, LeChina won't support the Cowboys anymore because they're required to stand for the anthem, but supports the Browns & their massage QB? @KingJames holy L — RussMuse (@ModernDayMike) October 29, 2022

With Deshaun Watson facing a long list of criminal and civil violations during 2022, it’s put a black eye on the team.

Because of one player, James is being criticized for supporting the team from his hometown state.

While everyone has their take with players kneeling during the National Anthem, it’s not fair to say James has “no morals” because of one player.

To some people, Watson is the entire Cleveland Browns team.

However, the rich history of the Browns doesn’t fall on one player.

No matter how people feel about James, to say he has no morals based on one player is a stretch.