Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / LeBron James Facing Backlash For Browns Decision

LeBron James Facing Backlash For Browns Decision

By

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star player, and Ohio’s very own, LeBron James is facing backlash.

The backlash comes from him deciding to switch from being a Cowboys fan to backing the Cleveland Browns.

While the backlash might seem odd, the story behind everything reveals the reasoning behind this backlash.

So what is the deeper story being James and the wrath of people against his decision?

 

Many Feel James Has “No Morals” For Backing Browns

When James was on Instagram Live, he was explaining why he’s no longer a Cowboys fan.

With the Cowboys’ ownership threatening to fire anyone kneeling during the Anthem, it was a red flag for James.

However, a Twitter user points out how James lacks morals for backing the Browns now.

With Deshaun Watson facing a long list of criminal and civil violations during 2022, it’s put a black eye on the team.

Because of one player, James is being criticized for supporting the team from his hometown state.

While everyone has their take with players kneeling during the National Anthem, it’s not fair to say James has “no morals” because of one player.

To some people, Watson is the entire Cleveland Browns team.

However, the rich history of the Browns doesn’t fall on one player.

No matter how people feel about James, to say he has no morals based on one player is a stretch.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

browns bengals
Cleveland Browns Vs Cincinnati Bengals Score Predictions
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett Keeps Everyone Guessing On Halloween Costume
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Fans React To Sunday’s Kareem Hunt News

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Cleveland Browns Vs Cincinnati Bengals Score Predictions

No more pages to load