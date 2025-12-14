LeBron James Predicts Winner Of Browns-Bears Game

The Cleveland Browns are going to hit the road for a tough matchup with the Chicago Bears. Kevin Stefanski’s team will star in one of the coldest games of the season, and with a 3-win record so far, they’re 7.5-point underdogs.

That’s why even LeBron James, an Ohio native, had to pick the Bears to win this game. Making a promo for DraftKings Sportsbook, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star claimed that even though he expected Shedeur Sanders to ‘go crazy,’ he still had Ben Johnson’s team taking the win on Sunday.

“I think Shedeur continues to go crazy. Unfortunately, I got the Bears going to 10-4. They look like a team that’s ready to take the next step,” James said.

SUNDAY PICKS WITH @KingJames ‼️ Are you riding with LeBron? pic.twitter.com/V3ZhcmU8L7 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 13, 2025

Still, it’s hard to envision Sanders being given much of a green light to go crazy at Soldier Field. Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees will most likely be extremely conservative and take a run-heavy approach in a game in some hostile weather conditions. That has been the case with the rookie quarterbacks all year long, and it shouldn’t change this time around.

Whatever the case, the Browns have a golden opportunity to prove him wrong.

It won’t be easy, it won’t be pretty, and it may not even help their case to win any more games at this point in the season, but anything can happen on any given Sunday, especially under such hostile conditions.

