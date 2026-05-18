Maliek Collins Makes Big Personal Announcement

It has been a notable offseason for Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins as he enters the later stages of his career. He is reportedly on track to return from a season-ending quad injury that required surgery, which could be a difficult task for a 31-year-old interior lineman who has played almost 150 NFL games.

The Browns are counting on his production after he had a career-high 6.5 sacks in just 12 games last season. Collins can become a free agent after his season, so he would like to show that he is still a viable option if he chooses to extend his career with a new contract.

Before all of that is determined, Collins made a big personal announcement, as he is now engaged.

“Big congrats to our guy Maliek and his fiancé on their engagement,” the Browns posted.

big congrats to our guy Maliek and his fiancé on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/4kLqZVTweA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 18, 2026

Collins signed with the Browns as a free agent during the 2025 offseason. It was a two-year contract worth $20 million.

He looked to be worth every penny as not only did he provide a necessary pass-rush complement to defensive end Myles Garrett, but he also served as a veteran mentor for Cleveland’s younger linemen. That included defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns did not select a defensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft, despite having 10 total picks and a need for depth at the position. That was after they signed defensive tackle Kalia Davis during the league’s free agent period, either.

So, they need Collins to return as close to his 2025 form as possible. Not only will he need to make plays on the field, but he can also help his teammates adjust to any changes in the scheme made by first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg under new head coach Todd Monken.

A third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, Collins has also played for the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers. He has made 264 total tackles and 37.0 sacks in his 148 games.

Hopefully, Collins can extend his NFL career as long as he wants to, starting with this season in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Former Player Has Big Expectations For Denzel Boston