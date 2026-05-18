Former Player Has Big Expectations For Denzel Boston

The Cleveland Browns’ wide receivers ranked last in the NFL in catches last season. That could be blamed on many factors, including injuries and poor quarterback play.

But it also had to do with the 10 dropped passes by Jerry Jeudy. Overall, the Browns dropped 25 passes last season, which ranked ninth in the NFL.

It’s a discouraging number and one that needs to be corrected if the offense is going to operate at peak efficiency under new head coach Todd Monken. That is why the potential of rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston is so enticing.

Former NFL player Breiden Fehoko is among those who have big expectations for Boston, saying the second-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft will be successful because he “catches with his hands.”

“When I look at Denzel Boston, I look at a kid who catches with his hands. I love receivers who catch with their hands. You look at any great receiver, Randy Moss, Michael Irvin, Jerry Rice, they’ll all tell you, ‘Body catching is a sin. Catch it with your hands.’ Denzel Boston has strong hands at the point of contact. He’s going to have opportunities very similar to Justin Jefferson and the Kevin O’Connell West Coast scheme. Todd Monken is going to get (the quarterback) under center,” Fehoko said.

"Denzel Boston is going to have opportunities very similar to Justin Jefferson and the KOC West coast scheme. Todd Monken is going to get under center." #DawgPound@BreidenFehoko expects big things from Denzel Boston in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/cexTU9wJSl — Honor The Land (@honortheland) May 17, 2026

It may seem obvious and somewhat silly to praise someone for using his hands to catch a football. But it means that the receiver does not let the ball make contact with his body, which could jostle it just enough to cause a dropped pass. Having strength in one’s hands, as Boston does, also avoids the ball slipping through his fingers on high-velocity throws or ones that may be a bit off target.

In college at Washington, Boston had just five dropped passes on 204 targets. He also had 10 receptions on 13 contested catches last season, which is another indicator of his strength.

Those abilities are in marked contrast to the Browns’ first-round wide receiver selection, KC Concepcion, who at 5-foot-11 is notably smaller than Boston, who is 6-foot-3. Concepcion had 19 dropped passes in three college seasons, which was a knock on him coming into the draft.

Fortunately, the Browns were able to land both top prospects, selecting Concepcion at No. 24 and Boston at No. 39. They are expected to elevate a receiving corps that includes Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Isaiah Bond, in addition to second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who led the team in every significant category as a rookie and could become the centerpiece of Monken’s offense.

Fannin, Concepcion, and Boston should complement each other quite well, whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders is at quarterback.

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