Insider Reveals How Browns Plan To Use New DT

The Cleveland Browns took several important steps to address their needs on the offensive line in the opening days of the NFL’s free agency period. They also took care of a somewhat overlooked area on the defensive line.

Unlike on offense, where Cleveland required a total rebuild in the trenches, its defense needed some depth to better deal with potential injuries. That deficiency came to light toward the end of last season, and the Browns made a move to make sure it won’t happen again.

Insider Daniel Oyefusi recently revealed where new defensive tackle Kalia Davis fits in the Browns’ defense as a potential rotational run stopper.

“There’s a clear scheme fit here, as he played under Robert Saleh last season. Could be good depth behind Maliek Collins. Cleveland’s run defense dropped off a bit after his season-ending quad injury,” Oyefusi posted on X.

There’s a clear scheme fit here, as he played under Robert Saleh last season. Could be good depth behind Maliek Collins. Cleveland’s run defense dropped off a bit after his season-ending quad injury. https://t.co/mtpVN1r7ou — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 13, 2026

Davis, who played for the San Francisco 49ers last season with Saleh as the defensive coordinator, reportedly will receive a one-year contract worth up to $3 million. New Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg worked as an assistant under Saleh when he was head coach of the New York Jets.

So, perhaps the two former co-workers exchanged information on what Davis could bring to the defensive system. A sixth-round pick by San Francisco in the 2022 NFL Draft, Davis did not make his debut until late in the 2023 season.

However, he emerged to the point where he started all 17 games for the 49ers last season and recorded 28 combined tackles, one-half sack, and three passes defended. He has also played a limited number of snaps on special teams.

The Browns signed Collins to a two-year contract as a free agent from the 49ers last season. That move paid off as the veteran had seven tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 12 games before his season-ending injury.

Cleveland made a significant defensive addition earlier in free agency when they signed Quincy Williams to a two-year contract. He also has ties to Rutenberg, who was the Jets’ linebacker coach when Williams earned All-Pro honors in 2023.

Though Davis is unlikely to have that kind of impact, if he continues to progress as he did for San Francisco, he could become a valuable player up front for Cleveland.

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