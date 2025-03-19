Maliek Collins Reveals Why He Signed With The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have made several difficult choices this offseason.

One such move was releasing veteran defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson after his second season with the Browns.

Cleveland quickly found someone who could become his successor during the start of the free agency period, signing defensive tackle Maliek Collins hours after he was released by his former franchise.

Collins signed a two-year deal worth $20 million, and the player revealed this week why he wanted Cleveland to be his next stop.

“I knew I was going to become a free agent, and I was like, man, I wanted to really play with (defensive line coach) Jacques (Cesaire) again. Jacques being my d-line coach. And just being familiar with this scheme and familiar with (defensive coordinator Jim) Schwartz. I thought this would be the best fit for me,” Collins said.

Collins previously played for Cesaire while both were in Houston.

The defensive tackle had one of his best seasons under Cesaire in 2023, notching a career-high 41 tackles and five sacks during their final year together.

Last year, Collins matched his career-best five sacks while playing for the San Francisco 49ers and appearing in all 17 games for the NFC West franchise.

Cesaire is entering his second year with the Browns, while Schwartz will lead the defensive unit for a third season in 2025.

Cleveland’s defense was historic in 2023, but the Browns took a giant step backward last season.

The Browns finished near the bottom of the league in points allowed (25.6) while surrendering over 70 more yards per game than their previous season.

In addition to Collins, Cleveland also has last year’s second-round draft pick Mike Hall Jr. to work into the Browns’ defensive line rotation in 2025.

