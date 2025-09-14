Marcus Spears Calls Out Browns Defender

Derrick Henry began his age-31 season last Sunday night by ripping the Buffalo Bills for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns, proving that he is still likely to be stiff-arming Father Time for at least another season.

Despite the dominant performance, the Baltimore Ravens lost and will be looking to avoid a 0-2 start against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, who will also be aiming to avoid starting 0-2 after dropping their season opener 17-16 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Browns safety Grant Delpit didn’t sound concerned earlier in the week when he told the media it’s not difficult to tackle Derrick Henry, which caught analyst Marcus Spears’ attention and pushed him to call out his fellow former LSU alumnus.

“I know that Grant Delpit is a former LSU Tiger, so when I say things, I gotta be cautious about how I respond to him. But he’s out of his damn mind. He knows how difficult this challenge is going to be with Derrick Henry. [Derrick Henry’s] prepared for that. Grant Delpit knows that, too, so you might as well talk, because regardless of if you talk or don’t talk, it’s still coming downhill,” Spears said.

"Grant Delpit knows how difficult it is to play against Derrick Henry.. He's always running downhill" ~ @mspears96 #PMSLive https://t.co/6hk67QvX20 pic.twitter.com/oJDJ1OHgBE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 12, 2025

Henry ran for 211 yards and three touchdowns in two games against the Browns last year, and his output was good for a solid 6.8 yards per carry.

It’s great to see the Browns being confident, but poking the bear is never a good move with a player like Henry, who has made many defenders eat their words in the past.

Former Ravens safety Earl Thomas said something similar prior to their AFC Divisional Round game against the Tennessee Titans in the 2019 season, and Henry ran for 195 yards in a 28-12 upset, which included a long run that featured Henry stiff-arming Thomas twice and spinning him around to turn him into a blocker.

Henry dismissed the comments when asked about them by the media, and the whole back-and-forth has added a fun subplot heading into a feisty Week 2 matchup.

NEXT:

NFL Hits Jerry Jeudy With Costly Fine