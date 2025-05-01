Mason Graham Reveals Thoughts On Playing Alongside Myles Garrett

Even though everybody seems to be talking about Shedeur Sanders, he’s not even the player the Cleveland Browns took in the first round.

Mason Graham has gone somewhat overlooked since the team took him last week, but that likely won’t be the case once people watch him on the field.

As a standout defensive presence out of Michigan, Graham will be a massive addition to Jim Schwartz’s defense, and he will likely shut down the run from start to finish.

When asked his thoughts about teaming up with a future Hall of Famer like Myles Garrett, the former Wolverines star stated that he was looking forward to learning as much as possible from him:

“It’s an honor to be drafted by a team with an established vet,” Graham said of Garrett. “I hope to learn a lot from [Myles Garrett]. He’s done a lot of great things. He’s at the peak of football, and he’s one of the best right now. Just want to learn as much as I can from him, and it’s going to be cool tearing it up alongside him and all the other guys on the D-line.”

It’s not very usual that a defensive tackle goes in the top-five of the NFL Draft.

As a matter of fact, some of the greatest players of all time at the position haven’t been taken in the first couple of rounds at all.

Some people argue that positional value makes it tough to take a defensive tackle this high because they don’t necessarily make an impact as often as other players.

That’s a fair assessment, but Graham is no ordinary player.

He’s an absolute force at the line of scrimmage, and having him shut down the interior of the line while Garrett wreaks havoc off the edge is a mouth-watering thought for any team.

He hasn’t drawn a lot of attention so far, but his game will most definitely do all of the talking.

