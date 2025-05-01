Shedeur Sanders Reveals His Goal With Browns

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns have been in search of a franchise quarterback for well over two decades.

After drafting some blue-chip, seemingly can-not-miss prospects over the years, the Browns have fallen into a groundhog day of sorts, making lots of decisions but ending up with the same result.

Fans knew the team was pursuing a quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but they didn’t expect the team to pursue two of them.

That’s exactly what they ended up doing, however, taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Both players have a strong drive to get better and to acclimate to the NFL, but Sanders seems to have more of a presence in the media, at least to this point, which could give him a leg up in the court of public opinion.

For instance, Sanders went to a local school called John Marshall High School, where he boldly claimed that he wants to “bring Cleveland a Super Bowl.”

“I’m trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl,” – @ShedeurSanders today during his visit to John Marshall High School. pic.twitter.com/O03cYfUga5 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 1, 2025

Fans are skeptical and do not want to watch history repeat itself, as they have seen similar situations unfold in the past.

It remains to be seen who the team’s starter will be in Week 1.

There’s a lot of time left for the Browns to make their final decisions, so fans might have to wait a while until they hear something definite from the team.

Whatever decision they make will come under heavy scrutiny, as do most situations with this team.

