Shedeur Sanders Sends Powerful Message After Joining Browns

If you were to ask a Cleveland Browns fan before the 2025 NFL Draft who the team’s quarterback would be, they might not be able to give you a strong answer.

People expected the Browns to take a swing on Shedeur Sanders or another top QB in the class, hoping they could find their franchise starter for the foreseeable future.

The last thing on everyone’s mind was that the Browns would pursue two prospects, especially since they added both Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to their roster over the past few weeks.

However, after passing on Sanders in Rounds 1 and 2, the Browns did take a quarterback in Round 3, but it was Gabriel, not Sanders.

They eventually took Sanders in Round 5 after trading up several spots.

While Sanders does have a home now as one of five quarterbacks on the depth chart, fans are intrigued to see what will happen with this situation moving forward.

It’s anyone’s guess what the Browns are thinking, but they have plenty of time to figure out their next steps.

Sanders seems excited and ready to contribute in any way possible, as he mentioned in a video shared on Overtime on X.

“It’s time to take advantage of the opportunity— gotta go in there with a different mindset; and lead the program in whatever role I gotta be in until it’s my time,” Sanders said.

Sanders is a member of the Browns, an outcome that he and many others believed would be the case, but his draft position was stunning.

He has a decision whether to face the situation or to run from it, and thus far, it looks like he’s embracing the chaos, ready for whatever comes next in his NFL journey.

