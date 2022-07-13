Browns Nation

Mayfield Makes Decision On His Number With Panthers

By

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield starts anew with the Carolina Panthers.

As the Panthers are the Browns’ Week 1 opponent, it bears questioning as to whether Mayfield will continue his football career wearing Number 6 in Panthers colors.

The Panthers already have a Number 6 on the roster; he is Johnny Hekker, the punter signed in the offseason from the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

With Mayfield taking a pay cut to join the Panthers, would he want to part with more cash to get his number?

There were other quarterback numbers available, notably 1 and 13.

In the end, Mayfield worked out a deal with Hekker and will once again wear number 6 in 2022.

 

What Mayfield Said About His Number

Mayfield said:

“Six is a special number to me. It was the number I was given as a walk-on. It symbolizes my story.”

 

He Will Be Competing For The QB1 Job

Mayfield is correct to refer to his walk-on days when he had to fight for the QB1 position.

Being traded to Carolina is not a sure bet that he will be QB1 in Week 1 against the Browns.

He has to compete with fellow 2018 draftee Sam Darnold who is also on his second NFL team and rookie Matt Corral.

Mayfield says he is completely recovered from shoulder surgery that involved offseason rehab.

Besides all of the other changes, Mayfield noted that he has changed his throwing motion.

What that means is yet to be determined.

 

Will A Browns Player Grab Number 6?

It is too early to know for sure.

The most likely candidate would have been second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who wore number 6 in college.

JOK has already indicated that he will not be changing numbers.

So if Mayfield is named the Panthers’ QB1 in Week 1, he could be the only number 6 on the field for either team.

 

