Mel Kiper Jr. Believes 1 QB Prospect Will Reject The Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in a prime position to get a difference-maker in the NFL Draft.

They need a franchise quarterback, and two of them could be available.

However, with Cam Ward likely going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, some believe they might have to pivot.

That’s because Shedeur Sanders might not want to play for the Browns.

At least, that’s how Mel Kiper Jr. feels.

The renowned NFL Draft analyst on ESPN Radio predicted that the Browns would have to take star WR/DB Travis Hunter or go in a different direction, as Sanders won’t want to play there.

.@MelKiperESPN says the Giants at No. 3 is Shedeur Sanders landing spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. #Giants100 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/lcIA1h3zmV — WBG84 (@WBG84) January 9, 2025

He argued that the weather could be a factor, although he later admitted that New York City also gets pretty cold.

The league should look into this kind of thing if that were to be the case.

The Browns have the No. 2 pick, so they should be able to select any player they like, provided he’s available.

However, if that’s the case, perhaps it would be better to avoid the Sanders family.

No one should be above the league or the team, not even Deion Sanders.

Getting Shedeur will most likely come with plenty of baggage and unwanted media attention.

And given how the Browns have fared at the quarterback position for decades now, perhaps that would be the last thing they need at this moment.

Still, if the Browns do decide not to take him, they should consider trading down to make the most of that selection.

NEXT:

Seahawks Coach Will Interview For Browns' OC Role