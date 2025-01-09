Seahawks Coach Will Interview For Browns’ OC Role

The Cleveland Browns jumped into the offseason with multiple coaching changes, terminating offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson on Sunday following the team’s final contest.

Cleveland has already filled one of those vacancies, naming former Rice University head coach Mike Bloomgren as the new offensive line coach on Wednesday.

Now, the Browns are turning their attention to replacing Dorsey, examining candidates across the NFL for the role.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero identified the latest candidate for this role on Thursday, revealing that Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Charles London will interview on Friday to become the Browns’ offensive coordinator.

“The Browns will interview Seahawks QB coach Charles London for their offensive coordinator job on Friday, per source,” Pelissero said.

London has a long resume as an assistant coach.

He began his career with Duke University, serving from 2004 until 2006 as a graduate assistant and later the running backs coach.

The 49-year-old has been in the NFL for most of his career, working multiple times for the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans as an offensive assistant.

London has also served the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons as either the running backs coach or the quarterbacks coach during the past decade.

At no point during London’s career has he served as an offensive coordinator; his closest experience was during his second stint with the Tennessee Titans when he served as the pass game coordinator.

London has not worked on the same staff as Stefanski during his career.

