Browns Nation

Thursday, November 20, 2025
Mel Kiper Jr. Comes To Shedeur Sanders’ Defense After Tough Debut

Brandon Marcus
(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

 

Many fans were disappointed by Shedeur Sanders’ first game with the Cleveland Browns, but they also understand why the rookie quarterback had a tough outing. Most people are willing to give him more time before passing judgment on how he’ll do in the NFL.

Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently defended Sanders after his debut struggles against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

“He competed. He made some accurate throws. He had them in a position where he almost tied that football game late. He showed mobility and escapability. He hung in there without getting any reps with the first team. He said it was the first time he ever threw to Jerry Jeudy. So, again, forget the stat chart with Shedeur. Realize what he was dealing with, and the Ravens after his first two completions sent everything but the kitchen sink after him, right? And the interception, he was getting hit at the knee level. No, I am strong on Shedeur, as strong on Shedeur now as [Mike Greenberg] knows I was on draft day,” Kiper said.

Kiper Points To Organizational Issues, Not Sanders

Kiper said a big problem with the Browns is their “organizational incompetence.” He said that is one of the things that held Sanders back.

He noted that Sanders admitted he hadn’t thrown to Jeudy at all, which surely hurt his ability to connect with the Browns’ WR1 in the game. According to Kiper, that is the fault of the coaching staff, not Sanders.

Even though he completed just four of his 16 passes for 47 yards, Kiper said that Sanders made some accurate throws and was fighting against a relentless Baltimore defense.

In Week 12, Sanders will make his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be a chance for him to either earn more support or increase concern.

