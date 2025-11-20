Carson Schwesinger Reaches Major Milestone

There has been a lot of negative attention paid to the Cleveland Browns’ offense this season, but the defense has received much-deserved praise. Even in their Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, it was impressive.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been terrific and recently made history amid his elite rookie season.

Schwesinger has 79 defensive tackles, which are the most by a Browns rookie in his first 10 games.

Schwesinger Emerging As Browns’ Breakout Defensive Rookie

Against the Ravens, Schwesinger led the Browns with 11 total tackles and had an interception. That was good enough to earn him a Rookie of the Week nomination for the second time this year.

Schwesinger is one of the reasons the Browns’ defense has been named among the NFL’s best. He’s also one of the main reasons Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t play as well as expected, going 14-for-25 for 193 yards with two interceptions.

Schwesinger had big shoes to fill with veteran Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for the season with a neck injury. But so far, he has shown that he is up for that challenge.

The Browns have lost eight games, but some of them have been by close margins. Any chance they have to win is usually because of their defense.

Schwesinger is having a campaign that the Browns are very proud of and excited by. He is in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year and is a constant reminder that Cleveland made a smart choice in the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected him in the second round.

For a team searching for bright spots in what has been a very difficult season, Schwesinger has been one of the most encouraging developments.

