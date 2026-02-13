Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals Ideal Pick For Browns At No. 6

Many fans of the Cleveland Browns are wondering what they will do in the 2026 NFL Draft. After they traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, the Browns hold two first-round picks, including a top-10 selection with No. 6.

Analysts and fans alike have thoughts on what the team should do with their earlier pick, and with the Browns having needs at multiple key positions, an argument can be made for several top prospects. Mel Kiper Jr., one of the top draft experts in the industry, feels that the Browns should pursue a blue-chip wide receiver prospect in Carnell Tate.

“I like Carnell Tate. I think you know what you’re getting, great character, great route-runner,” Kiper said.

Tate went to Ohio State, so he already has experience playing in the Buckeye State. Plus, with the Browns not having much WR depth, this could be a strong decision for them, especially with the potential for a new quarterback to be under center.

The Browns’ last first-round receiver was in 2016, taking Corey Coleman with the 15th overall pick. Coleman played in just 27 career NFL games, turning out to be a bigger bust than anyone expected. No prospect is safe, no matter how high they are drafted, and the Browns know that better than anyone. They’ve had their fair share of quarterbacks flop from the first round, so they can’t afford to miss on any picks this year, given the state of their offense.

Tate is viewed as the WR1 or WR2 of the class by most analysts, a player whose game should translate well to the next level. He’s viewed as a game-changing prospect that could truly help transform the Browns’ offense, a unit that was among the worst in the league last season.

The 2025 NFL draft was incredibly successful for the Browns, finding several players who are slated to be a part of their core for the foreseeable future. If 2026 is as successful, which will start with the No. 6 pick, the Browns could become relevant sooner rather than later.

