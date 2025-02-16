Micah Parsons Doesn’t Believe Browns Can Win With 1 Rumored QB

The Cleveland Browns need to find a quarterback.

Most reports state that they will go after a proven veteran in free agency and a rookie to develop in the NFL Draft.

For weeks now, most people agree that Kirk Cousins is a potential target for the Browns.

The ties are obvious, given his past in Minnesota with HC Kevin Stefanski and the fact that the Atlanta Falcons might have no choice but to part ways with him.

Nevertheless, Micah Parsons doesn’t think that he can get them over the hump right now.

Talking to a Browns fan, the Dallas Cowboys star agreed that the Browns needed to add Abdul Carter and bolster their pass rush.

He also agreed that the Browns were much more talented than their record showed, raving about some of their great defensive players.

However, when he heard that they should go after Cousins, he didn’t seem very sold on the idea.

Cousins is a very good quarterback, and he could certainly look much better under an offense tailor-made for him and built around his skills, which wasn’t the case in Atlanta.

Then again, he also has a long history of falling short against winning teams, especially in primetime games.

Cousins would most definitely be a massive upgrade over Deshaun Watson, but it’s not like the bar was particularly high.

Even so, the Browns should give him some strong consideration.

He might be more than enough to get back to the playoffs.

As for Super Bowl contention, that might be a different story.

