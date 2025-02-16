Analyst Proposes Interesting Theory About Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns don’t want to trade Myles Garrett.

Garrett wants to leave.

Or does he?

According to Spencer German, the former Defensive Player of the Year might be trying to pull off a Hail Mary.

In the latest edition of the “Cleveland Ultimate Sports Show,” German claimed that maybe Garrett is just trying to force the Browns’ hand to go all-in and get a franchise quarterback:

“What if all of this is just to force the Browns to like go all out finding a quarterback because that’s the other thing he talked about in finding that quarterback. He was on Radio Row talking about how he wanted to play with a great quarterback,” German said.

That makes some sense on paper, especially considering that Garrett had repeatedly stated that he wanted to be a Brown for life in the past.

Nevertheless, if that were to be the case, this doesn’t seem like the best way to handle it.

Garrett is a Klutch Sports client, and they’re known for overplaying their hand and going the extra mile to make sure their players get into winning situations.

He knows he can become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history by staying in Cleveland, so why would he risk losing all the support and fan love he’s gotten over the years?

German’s theory sounds plausible, but it might also be nothing more than wishful thinking.

At the end of the day, the Browns will have to go after a quarterback regardless of Garrett’s actions, words, or feelings.

Maybe things have just run their course and he legitimately wants out.

And if that’s the case, the Browns might have no choice but to comply with his request and make the most of his trade value while they can still get something in return for him.

