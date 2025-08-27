Michael Irvin Fires Back At Shedeur Sanders’ Critics

The transition from college football to the NFL presents unique challenges for every rookie quarterback.

For Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, that adjustment comes with added pressure given his high-profile background and the expectations attached to his name.

Sanders is facing more criticism following a mixed preseason that left some questioning his NFL readiness.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin recently stepped forward to defend Sanders against those doubts.

“I don’t buy into people trying to cut into Shedeur because they said, ‘Oh, we saw some of things we saw at Colorado.’ [Heck] yeah, you saw some of the things you saw at Colorado. Shut up, saying stuff like that. What did you see at Colorado? You saw him running for his life at Colorado a lot, just like he did the other day. The difference is when he did get time at Colorado, he was considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football. When you gave him time in that Carolina (preseason) game, he looked pretty good,” Irvin said.

Sanders showed two sides during his preseason action.

His debut against the Carolina Panthers offered plenty of promise, as he completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The finale painted a different picture, as he struggled with timing and pocket presence against the Los Angeles Rams.

He held the ball too long and absorbed five sacks.

Irvin dismissed concerns about Sanders’ ability to handle NFL defenses.

The former Cowboys star mentioned Sanders’ accuracy when given proper protection in college.

He fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft despite posting strong college numbers.

Some expressed concerns about his durability and decision-making, but he has also displayed the poise and mobility that originally caught scouts’ attention.

Sanders enters the regular season behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel on the Browns’ depth chart, which means his development will depend more on practice performance than on-field results, at least for now.

