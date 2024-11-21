Mike Golic Has A Strong Belief About Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski’s Future

With the Browns sitting at 2-8 through their first 10 games of the 2024 NFL regular season, Cleveland’s ownership group – led by Jimmy and Dee Haslam – will have some interesting decisions to make during the offseason.

The first will be who will lead the organization into the 2025 regular season.

Rumors have swirled around the Browns’ leadership group as GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have both recently been rumored to be on hot seats due to this roster’s poor performance in 2024.

Analyst Mike Golic has a strong belief about what the Haslams will do this offseason.

On “Gojo and Golic” Thursday morning, Golic shared that he believes the pair will both be back next season (via DraftKings Network’s X account).

“I think there are a lot more tenuous situations for GMs and coaches in the league than in Cleveland … I do think that Berry and Stefanski will be in Cleveland next year,” Golic said.

.@golic says Browns GM Andrew Berry & HC Kevin Stefanski likely return, but there’s no denying the blunder that is Deshaun Watson’s deal. “This mistake has slapped them so hard in the face…they can’t hide from it, they can’t talk around it & they can’t try & massage it. Bad… pic.twitter.com/Jgj1r1P9Mk — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) November 21, 2024

Golic pointed to the fully guaranteed contract the team gave to quarterback Deshaun Watson as the big mistake both Stefanski and Berry will need to own moving forward.

The Browns gave up three first-round draft picks and other selections to get Watson from Houston, and then Cleveland signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract.

“This mistake has slapped them so hard in the face. They can’t hide from it, they can’t talk around it, and they can’t try and massage it. Bad choice of words,” Golic said.

Cleveland’s biggest need will be at quarterback in 2025, Golic said, adding that current starter Jameis Winston would be “a bridge” signal-caller the Browns could re-sign to help buffer a potential rookie starter’s tenure in 2025.

NEXT:

Analyst Suggests Interesting Pick For Browns In Latest Mock Draft