Friday, December 6, 2024
Analyst Says He’s Not Buying That Jerry Jeudy Is A WR1

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Browns pulled off an intriguing trade with Denver this offseason when Cleveland sent a pair of third-day 2024 NFL Draft picks to the Broncos in exchange for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Although he posted decent numbers in Denver, Jeudy – a former first-round draft pick for the Broncos – never lived up to his potential with the AFC West squad.

In Cleveland, fans are starting to see signs of that Pro Bowl potential.

When Jeudy lined up against his former team on Monday night, the receiver showed he was capable of being a big-play target.

Jeudy caught nine of his 13 looks for 235 yards and a score, producing one of the best performances by a Browns’ receiver under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Was it enough to consider Jeudy the team’s No. 1 receiver heading into the 2025 season?

Not to analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Gerstenhaber offered a rebuttal to analysts who are anointing Jeudy as the WR1 for the Browns next season.

“To me, you still have to be looking for a number one receiver. I don’t buy Jerry Jeudy is a number one receiver, even though he’s played to that level of late,” Gerstenhaber said.

Gerstenhaber added that he cared about production over talent in deciding what tiers wide receivers should be on compared to their peers.

“You can have all the talent in the world, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t produce consistently,” Gerstenhaber explained.

