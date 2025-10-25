Browns Nation

Saturday, October 25, 2025
Mike Hall Jr. Shows Off New Cleveland Tattoo

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defense has been menacing thus far and is bringing back memories of 2023’s defense, which was arguably the best in the NFL.

The heart of Cleveland’s defense has been dominant as defensive tackles Mason Graham and Maliek Collins have both been nightmares for offensive lines around the league, but the defensive tackle rotation could be even better when Mike Hall Jr. makes his way back into uniform, which will happen on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

While Hall was away, he clearly spent some time in the tattoo parlor as he showed off a large tattoo on his midsection of Cleveland’s skyline.

Hall had 14 tackles and a sack in eight games last year and is getting ready for his debut on Sunday following a long bout with injuries and off-field issues that are hopefully a thing of the past now that he is back.

It’s unclear how much playing time he’ll see, but he had no limitations in practice all week as he continues to work his way back from two knee surgeries in the offseason.

Hall suffered a torn MCL and knee dislocation last year, which cut short a promising rookie campaign, but he is still just 22 and has a bright future ahead of him.

One of Cleveland’s biggest strengths will get even stronger when he returns, and perhaps he can make life easier for Collins and Graham and give them more of a breather here and there.

Justin Hussong
Justin Hussong
