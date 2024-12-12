Mike Mayock Says Browns Executive Hasn’t Been Given A Fair Shot

In the midst of the miserable season the Cleveland Browns are suffering through, there are doubts about whether general manager Andrew Berry is the right man for the job.

The one move in particular fans are upset about is the trade that brought quarterback Deshaun Watson to town in the 2022 offseason.

Watson has been a huge disappointment in terms of his play, and in October, he tore his Achilles, and now there is speculation that he will never play a single snap for the Browns again.

But Mike Mayock said on 92.3 The Fan that Berry hasn’t been given a fair shot yet.

“I don’t think Andrew’s had a fair shot, yet, based on all the draft picks given up for the quarterback,” said Mayock.

When Watson arrived two years ago, it looked like Berry had assembled a strong roster and that he had gotten his hands on one of the final pieces to a potential Super Bowl puzzle.

Watson had been one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks while with the Houston Texans, and in 2020, he led everyone with 4,823 passing yards.

But right away in Cleveland, he consistently played well beneath his standards, and in 19 games with the team, he has thrown for just 3,365 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts.

Then there is the matter of his many misconduct allegations, which attracted lots of scorn from fans.

The Browns may now be in retooling mode after trading star wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Za’Darius Smith, and there is always the chance they draft a quarterback this spring, especially if they end up with a very high first-round draft pick.

