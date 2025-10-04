Browns Nation

Saturday, October 4, 2025
Mike McCarthy Defends Shedeur Sanders Amid Recent Criticism

Yagya Bhargava
By
Mike McCarthy Defends Shedeur Sanders Amid Recent Criticism
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders drew many reactions after conducting a mime interview this week ahead of the team’s Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Colorado star chose to answer reporters’ questions through gestures rather than words, sparking immediate debate across the football community.

Some viewed it as a rookie pushing boundaries, while others saw harmless fun from a young player navigating intense scrutiny.

The unconventional media approach divided opinions, but former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended Sanders during an appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’

He credited the quarterback for showing creativity and suggested the league could benefit from a lighter perspective on such moments.

“Gotta give him some credit. I personally don’t think that stuff is a huge deal, unless it’s an issue in the locker room. We all probably need to learn how to laugh a little bit more,” McCarthy said.

Sanders is under constant public scrutiny, with critics quick to interpret his actions negatively, regardless of intent.

However, Browns coaches and teammates haven’t indicated any concerns about his approach or professionalism inside the facility.

He remains Cleveland’s third-string quarterback while focusing on adjusting to the NFL’s demands and learning the system behind veteran starters.

Inside the quarterback room, Sanders has earned praise for his preparation, work ethic, and maturity since training camp began.

His father continues providing support and guidance, emphasizing resilience amid outside noise and distractions.

If Sanders maintains his current developmental trajectory and continues growing within Cleveland’s system, his long-term potential could eventually silence the criticism surrounding him early in his professional career.

Yagya Bhargava
Yagya Bhargava
