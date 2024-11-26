Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Bo Nix

The Cleveland Browns will look to keep the strong momentum going after a hard-fought and emotional win.

They took down their hated divisional rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, during a snowstorm in what might go down as one of the greatest wins in the Kevin Stefanski era.

However, things won’t get much easier on Monday night.

The Browns will hit the road on Monday to square off vs. the Denver Broncos at Mile High.

The Broncos boast a strong defense, and playing in the mountain’s thin air is never easy.

On top of that, Bo Nix is playing at a very high level right now.

When asked about him, Kevin Stefanski praised him for his decision-making and growth in his rookie season:

“He’s doing a nice job. He’s a good young player, played a lot of football in college, makes good smart decisions with the football,” Stefanski said.

Nix has emerged as one of the league’s best – or at least the most efficient – quarterbacks over the past month.

He’s now surging as the leading candidate to win Offensive Rookie of the Year over Jayden Daniels.

Jim Schwartz and the Browns’ defense must figure out how to put pressure on the first-year pro.

Nix isn’t like the average rookie.

He had plenty of experience in college and looks like a veteran already.

Even so, the Browns can play like a team with nothing to lose at this point in the season, making them dangerous.

Even if they can’t make the playoffs, they might at least settle for playing spoiler.

