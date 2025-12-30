Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Browns Get Called Out For Moving On From Former TE

Mike Battaglino
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

After suffering through another disappointing year like this one, it’s easy to look back and criticize roster decisions the Cleveland Browns did and did not make. It’s human nature to wonder what might have been.

Following the 2023 season, the Browns did not re-sign Harrison Bryant, who wound up joining the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent. Since then, neither Cleveland nor Bryant has found much success.

Analyst Cade Cracas recently called out the Browns for moving on from their former tight end.

“Woke up this morning and thought … why did the Browns move on from Harrison Bryant? Feel like he’d be a great backup behind [Harold] Fannin Jr. next season. He hauled in 90 receptions for nearly 900 yards and 10 touchdowns in four years in Cleveland,” Cracas wrote on X.

At the time of Bryant’s departure, David Njoku was Cleveland’s established starter, and newcomer Jordan Akins was expected to play a complementary role. Bryant signed with the Raiders, who had not yet added Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bryant made just nine catches in 13 games with Las Vegas, and afterward left to join the Philadelphia Eagles. This season, he has played 11 games for the Houston Texans, with two receptions for seven yards.

That’s a far cry from the numbers he posted with the Browns. While he was there, Cleveland made the playoffs twice, and since he’s been gone, it has won seven games total.

Despite being hindered by injuries, Njoku remained a productive player. Akins was a solid contributor in 2024, but he has not appeared in an NFL game this season after joining the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.

In the end, the Browns seem to be set at the position for years, thanks to Fannin. The third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has had a historic rookie season, leading the Browns in most receiving categories.

With Njoku possibly leaving this offseason as a free agent, a reunion with Bryant may be worth considering.

Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

