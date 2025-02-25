Mike Vrabel Has Honest Admission About Tenure With Browns

The Cleveland Browns gave Mike Vrabel a home last season.

It was surprising to see him go unhired after his shocking dismissal from the Tennessee Titans, and the Browns saw it as a big opportunity to pick his brain and make the most of his expertise.

That didn’t necessarily lead to success, but everybody in the building raved about his presence and impact.

Nevertheless, it seems like the Browns never intended to give him another position.

In a clip shared by Fred Greetham on X, the New England Patriots head coach stated that the Browns never talked to him about a potential permanent position.

He stated that he really enjoyed his time there and was thankful to everybody in the building, and he admitted that he would’ve been open and listened to any potential offer they had for him, as he didn’t even have a job at the time.

Of course, even if the Browns reached out to him to inquire about potentially coaching the team, he wasn’t going to disclose it out of respect for Kevin Stefanski.

Some fans urged the team to part ways with Stefanski and replace him with Vrabel.

The head coach was only responsible for some of the team’s struggles, and perhaps it would’ve been unfair to show him the door, all things considered.

Then again, if they were going to replace him, perhaps Mike Vrabel would’ve been the only legitimate upgrade or suitable candidate they could’ve found last season.

Now, those who wanted him to coach the team will have to keep waiting.

