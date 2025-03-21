Browns Given Interesting Grade For Free Agency Moves

The Cleveland Browns had limited resources at their disposal heading into the 2025 offseason.

Although Cleveland has 10 picks to use as trade capital, the team is being handicapped by the Browns’ block of big contracts for their offensive players.

Adding Myles Garrett’s record-setting contract extension to the books compounded the cap problems Cleveland is facing.

That’s one issue that analyst Jordan Dajani sees with the Browns’ offseason activities thus far.

The analyst gave Cleveland an interesting grade for their moves through the first full week of free agency, scoring the Browns’ offseason as a “C-” thus far.

“I wondered if trading (Garrett) for draft capital and getting his contract off their books would be the best course of action since he doesn’t make the Browns a Super Bowl contender by himself, but I guess the front office chose to have two monster, historical contracts on their books while they search for their next quarterback and try to upgrade the other trouble spots on their roster. I can’t imagine the kind of season the Browns are in for if it’s Russell Wilson or Kenny Pickett behind a shaky offensive line,” Dajani said.

Dajani called Garrett’s contract extension the team’s “biggest move” as Cleveland signed a four-year, $160 million deal with their star defensive end.

At the time, Garrett became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL with a contract that runs through the 2030 season.

Cleveland has long been expected to become more active as the 2025 NFL Draft nears thanks to the Browns owning the No. 2 overall pick this season.

The Browns have been linked to several players with their first-round pick as analysts are struggling to predict how Cleveland will fill their vacant starting quarterback spot.

