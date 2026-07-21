Analyst Warns Todd Monken’s Biggest Test Is Still Coming

Todd Monken has had a very eventful start to his tenure with the Cleveland Browns. Not only did the organization trade away Myles Garrett last month after the two men reportedly never met face-to-face, but Monken has been dealing with the most high-profile quarterback competition in the league since the day he was hired back in January.

That QB battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders has to come to an end at some point, which may be the biggest decision Monken will ever make as an NFL head coach. No matter if he picks the beleaguered veteran or the polarizing younger player, the choice will be scrutinized week after week after week.

Analyst Scott Petrak has named this as the first major test for Monken this season, as it will set the tone for the entire campaign.

“Even when you haven’t lost a game, maybe you’re still in that honeymoon period. If it’s Shedeur Sanders as the starter, that honeymoon period probably lingers because I think more people, more fans, want to see Shedeur Sanders be the starter than Deshaun Watson. The next step in the honeymoon is when you lose a game, or you lose two in a row, or three in a row. That’s going to be the big test for Todd Monken. What happens when you’re losing? Is he able to wear it well? How do guys react to him when they’re losing? Todd has not faced any kind of backlash for any decisions to this point, and the quarterback decision could certainly bring some of that,” Petrak said.

"Todd (Monken) has not faced any kind of backlash for any decision to this point…and the QB decision could certainly bring some of that." 🚨 @ScottPetrak w/ @CLETalkingHeads on the 'honeymoon' phase for #Browns head coach Todd Monken pic.twitter.com/RLnN11FgE7 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 20, 2026

After a QB1 is named, it will be absolutely imperative for him, Monken, and the Browns to get off to a good start. That may not be easy as the Browns open the season with road games at the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were 13-4 last season, and at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Baker Mayfield as the opposing quarterback.

The home opener against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, followed by a short-week contest against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, could put a very quick end to any grace period Monken may be given. Already somewhat salty in his dealings with the media, and noticeably tough on his players during minicamps, things could go sideways very quickly without a good first month.

There has already been talk that Monken’s future is in doubt, with the Browns possibly dealing with their latest one-and-done choice. As one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, the 60-year-old may have much less wiggle room than others are granted.

Of course, with an elite defense and optimistic reports about Watson and Sanders, things may work out just fine and the Browns could wind up as shocking playoff contenders, which could extend Monken’s honeymoon period longer than anyone expects.

NEXT:

Analyst Sends Clear Message To Shedeur Sanders About Offseason Activities