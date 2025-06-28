Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, June 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / MLB Team Trolled Browns After Embarrassing Throwing Error

MLB Team Trolled Browns After Embarrassing Throwing Error

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

MLB Team Trolled Browns After Embarrassing Throwing Error
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the most intriguing quarterback situation brewing in the NFL as they have four legitimate options to start Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

The Browns kicked off their offseason by trading for Kenny Pickett and signing Joe Flacco before they wound up taking two more quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Trading for Pickett and signing Flacco were solid fringe moves for Cleveland, and gambling on two prospects in Gabriel and Sanders also made sense.

Now, the challenge will be for head coach Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff to figure out who should be their starter both in the short and long-term.

All eyes will be on training camp and preseason to see which player separates themselves from the competition, but in the meantime other professional sports teams like the Toronto Blue Jays are still free to troll the Browns via the Blue Jays official X account.

“The search for a QB1 in Cleveland continues…”

In the video clip, Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo drops the pickoff pass and then fires the baseball to home.

However, Guardians catcher Bo Naylor was up and walking toward first base so the baseball zipped passed him instead.

It was a gaggle of errors that Toronto couldn’t help but use to poke fun at Cleveland’s experience.

Those kinds of jokes will be common on social media and the Internet until the Browns decide who will be starting for them.

Hopefully for their sake, whoever it ends up being is able to turn the tide and not make the team so much of a laughingstock.

NEXT:  New Report Could Shake Up Browns' QB Room
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation