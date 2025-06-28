MLB Team Trolled Browns After Embarrassing Throwing Error

The Cleveland Browns have the most intriguing quarterback situation brewing in the NFL as they have four legitimate options to start Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

The Browns kicked off their offseason by trading for Kenny Pickett and signing Joe Flacco before they wound up taking two more quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Trading for Pickett and signing Flacco were solid fringe moves for Cleveland, and gambling on two prospects in Gabriel and Sanders also made sense.

Now, the challenge will be for head coach Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff to figure out who should be their starter both in the short and long-term.

All eyes will be on training camp and preseason to see which player separates themselves from the competition, but in the meantime other professional sports teams like the Toronto Blue Jays are still free to troll the Browns via the Blue Jays official X account.

“The search for a QB1 in Cleveland continues…”

The search for a QB1 in Cleveland continues… pic.twitter.com/CDBlOziGvx — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 26, 2025

In the video clip, Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo drops the pickoff pass and then fires the baseball to home.

However, Guardians catcher Bo Naylor was up and walking toward first base so the baseball zipped passed him instead.

It was a gaggle of errors that Toronto couldn’t help but use to poke fun at Cleveland’s experience.

Those kinds of jokes will be common on social media and the Internet until the Browns decide who will be starting for them.

Hopefully for their sake, whoever it ends up being is able to turn the tide and not make the team so much of a laughingstock.

